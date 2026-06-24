Tame Impala have put their signature spin on a Smashing Pumpkins favourite, with a cover of “Hummer” as part of an upcoming tribute album celebrating the band’s legacy.

Set for release on August 14th via Sumerian Records, Sending Hearts To All My Dearies – A Tribute to The Smashing Pumpkins brings together artists from across the alternative, rock and metal worlds to reinterpret songs spanning more than three decades of The Smashing Pumpkins’ catalogue.

The project has been personally endorsed by Billy Corgan, who also approved the album’s title, taken from a lyric in the band’s beloved Siamese Dream track “Mayonaise”.

“Hummer”, reimagined through Kevin Parker’s signature psychedelic lens, layers dreamy vocals, swirling guitars and hypnotic rhythms while retaining the spirit of the original recording. “Siamese Dream was the soundtrack to my high school years and ‘Hummer’ is the song that takes me back there in the most potent way,” he said.

Also featuring on the album are Yonaka, The Midnight, Carpenter Brut, Barns Courtney, Meg Myers, Palaye Royale, Between the Buried and Me, Alice Glass, Starbenders, Nita Strauss, Bones UK, Moon Taxi, Des Rocs, and Urban Heat. Check out the full tracklist below.

Described as “more than a tribute album”, Sending Hearts To All My Dearies serves as a conversation between generations of artists, with musicians shaped by The Smashing Pumpkins’ fearless songwriting, experimentation, and emotional honesty paying homage through reinterpretation and new perspective.

More than three decades after redefining alternative rock, the band’s music continues to inspire artists and audiences alike, making this collection both a celebration of their enduring legacy and a reminder that truly great songs never stop evolving.

Tracklist:

1. Tame Impala – “Hummer”

2. Yonaka – “Today”

3. The Midnight – “Tonight, Tonight”

4. Carpenter Brut – “Cherub Rock”

5. Barns Courtney – “1979”

6. Meg Myers – “Eye”

7. Palaye Royale – “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”

8. Between The Buried and Me – “Jellybelly”

9. Alice Glass – “Drown”

10. Starbenders – “Tonight, Tonight”

11. Nita Strauss – “1979”

12. Bones UK – “Cherub Rock”

13. Moon Taxi – “Thirty Three”

14. Des Rocs – “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”

15. Urban Heat – “Ava Adore”

Sending Hearts To All My Dearies – A Tribute to The Smashing Pumpkins is due out on August 14th. Pre-order here.