Please wish Nirvana’s classic album Nevermind a big happy birthday because it celebrates its 30th birthday today.

Released on September 24th, 1991, the following year saw the Seattle grunge band head to Australia where their gigs became the stuff of legends.

They headlined Big Day Out as well as playing The Palace in Melbourne (captured back then by triple j) and now, as per Variety, that Melbourne show is getting an official release as part of the 30th anniversary reissue of Nevermind.

This new reissue is really stuffed with exciting Nirvana content, featuring a total of 94 audio and video tracks (that’s almost too much Nirvana, almost). 70 of those tracks are also previously unreleased.

And it’s not just the Melbourne show that’s included: live concert footage from Amsterdam, California, Tokyo is also in the reissue. If that somehow wasn’t enough, two live albums are packed in, Live at the Paramount (Seattle) and Live at Reading, which is a very famous concert indeed.

There’s the standard different bundles and formats to tickle your fancy, including the basic remastered version through to the imposing sounding Super Deluxe. The Super Deluxe is seriously overflowing with stuff and will be available in both vinyl and CD+Blu-ray (5 CDs plus Blu-ray – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands complete concert video newly remastered audio & video in HD).

So once the reissues arrive on November 12th, you know what to buy for the Nirvana fan in your life for Christmas. Check out all the reissue options here.

And before you ask, yes the anniversary edition of Nevermind includes the iconic original artwork, despite the band being in the middle of a lawsuit by the child from the cover, Spencer Elden, who labelled the album cover as “child pornography.”

Check out footage of Nirvana in Melbourne in 1992: