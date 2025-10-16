Mike Skinner and The Streets are heading back to Australia next year for a very special headline tour.

Announced on Thursday (October 16th), the group will head our way in March for shows in Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, where they will perform their acclaimed second album, A Grand Don’t Come for Free in full for the first time ever.

Released in May 2004, the acclaimed record includes a number of The Streets hits like “Dry Your Eyes” and “Fit But You Know it”. It debuted at #1 in the UK and on the US indies chart, while also landing at #11 in Australia.

“I spent a year in Australia when The Streets was just an idea rattling around in my head, before any of it made sense,” Skinner said.

“Late nights that turned into mornings, hostels full of chaos, endless new faces and the kind of unfiltered, straightforward energy that only exists down under. All of that made its way onto my laptop and into the music that set me off on this journey.

“I’ve always loved coming back here with the band, it feels like a home away from home – the crowds are bonkers, they give as good as they get, and this is the first time we’re bringing A Grand Don’t Come for Free to the stage in full. Can’t wait to get properly stuck in over in Australia.”

Presales start at 10am local time on Wednesday, October 22nd, before general on sale tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, October 24th.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

THE STREETS 2026 AUSTRALIA TOUR

Sunday, March 1st

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Wednesday, March 4th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Thursday, March 5th

Palace Foreshore, Melbourne

Friday, March 6th

Venue to be announced, Brisbane

Sunday, March 8th

Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth