The Temper Trap have given us a special treat for the end of the week – an acoustic version of the song that started everything for them, the iconic ‘Sweet Disposition’.

With more than a billion streams, ‘Sweet Disposition’ remains one of the most recognisable songs released by an Australian band from the early 2000’s. It’s still a staple track on modern rock radio and has been used in countless movies, TV shows and ad campaigns.

‘Sweet Disposition’ was the definition of a sleeper hit. Released in 2008, it initially made little impact, but quickly became a global sensation the following year. It turned the The Temper Trap into one of the hottest Australian bands in the world at the time, and eventually, the single sold more than two million copies.

This exquisite acoustic version was recorded at The Aviary Recording Studio in Melbourne late last year, and was produced by the band with Joel Quartermain and Edwin White. It was mixed by Toby Dundas from the band. Watch and listen to the version below:

‘Sweet Disposition’ reached No.14 on the ARIA Singles Chart and cracked the Top 10 in the UK, Ireland and Belgium. It was the lead track off their multi-plantium selling debut album Conditions, which was also home to hits ‘Love Lost’, ‘Fader’ and ‘Science Of Fear’. Conditions recently celebrated its 15th anniversary and the band released a limited edition pressing on dual colour, black in red vinyl, along with a re-imagined cover and artwork.

‘Sweet Disposition’ resonated with the biggest pop stars in the world – Harry Styles was a massive fan of the band’s music, so much that he posted the lyrics to his Twitter account and then got them tattooed. However, the lyrics were slightly wrong – Styles’ got “Won’t stop ‘til we surrender” inked, when the actual lyrics are: “And won’t stop ’til it’s over / Won’t stop to surrender.”

The band reflected on the moment in a TikTok video posted last week – explaining how then-girlfriend Taylor Swift approached them backstage at the ARIAs to write the lyrics for him on a piece of paper. Lead singer Dougy Mandagi said he was in a dillema as to whether to write the correct lyrics or not.

The Temper Trap returned to global stages for a handful of performances in 2024 – including at the Hello Sunshine festival in Melbourne. According to the Mushroom Group, they’re currently working on new music.