The Teskey Brothers are set to embark on their debut A Day on the Green headline tour next year.

The multiple ARIA winners will play shows in Perth, Barossa Valley, Geelong, Bowral, Hunter Valley, and Mount Cotton in January of next year (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 27th at 12pm local time. The AAMI customer pre-sale begins on Monday, June 24th at 10am local time, and the pre-sale for A Day on the Green members starts at the same time.

The Teskey Brothers will be joined by four very special guests at all shows, handpicked by the band: indie-rock favourites Band of Horses, last in Australia in 2016, US country singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell, currently on tour with Zach Bryan, award-winning Irish rising star CMAT, and from closer to home, Melbourne multi-instrumentalist Charlie Needs Braces.

“After many months on tour overseas we are excited to be bringing the show home for this very special A Day on the Green run in January,” the band say. “To make it a full day’s affair, it’s a huge thrill to be bringing together some of our favourite acts from around the world.

“Honoured to be joined by the epic Band of Horses, Nashville legend Sierra Ferrell, always excited to see CMAT and our local favourite Charlie Needs Braces. Come join us for what will be a beautiful day on the green!”

Josh and Sam Teskey have been on a sensational run recently.

After being unveiled as Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover stars last June, the blues rockers released their third studio album, The Winding Way, in the same month, and promptly watched it reach the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

The Winding Way earned The Teskey Brothers several nominations at the 2023 ARIA Awards, winning one for Best Blues & Roots Album, and they followed that success with by winning Best Record at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

The Teskey Brothers – A Day on the Green Tour

With special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT & Charlie Needs Braces

AAMI customer pre-sale begins Monday, June 24th (10am local time)

A Day on the Green members pre-sale begins Monday, June 24th (10am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, June 27th (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via adayonthegreen.com.au

Wednesday, January 8th

Burswood Park, Perth, WA

Friday, January 10th

Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA

Saturday, January 11th

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Sunday, January 12th

Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

Saturday, January 18th

Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, January 19th

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD