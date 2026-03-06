Australian pop royalty The Veronicas took to triple j’s Like A Version studio on Friday morning with a cover of sombr’s “12 to 12”.

Making their proper Like A Version debut, The Veronicas – Jess and Lisa Origliasso – said they chose it as it’s the “perfect” pop hit.

“He was such a fascinating artist,” they said of sombr. “So when we heard ’12 to 12′, it was just the perfect pop song. And we’re massive pop songs nerds. We became obsessed with this song.”

They complimented sombr’s “brilliant pop writing”, jokingly adding: “That’s what gets us off.” They continued: “We were songwriters before we became artists, so we really love that he has that thing.”

Watch their cover below.

The pair also performed their classic hit “Untouched” – commonly referred to as “the national anthem” while in the studio.

On Tuesday afternoon, Turnstile kicked off Like A Version month – where triple j is sharing double the amount of performances – with a cover of the Stone Roses’ “I Wanna Be Adored”.

The song, as guitarist Meg Mills said, holds so much power in its simplicity.

“It’s got one of the most iconic bass lines of all time,” she said. “I think it’s so powerful in its simplicity. With the passing of Mani [bassist of the Stone Roses], it felt like a really appropriate time to pay homage to him. They’re such an iconic band, and in my opinion, probably the coolest of the Manchester bands coming out at that time.”

Triple j’s Like A Version month will see performances drop on Tuesday afternoons, as well as its regular Friday morning release. Also set to perform are Oklou, Baker Boy, Lucy Dacus, MAY-A, Kevin Abstract, and Inkabee.

Other recent highlights from triple j’s iconic series include US pop star Sombr taking on Olivia Dean’s Hottest 100-winning hit “Man I Need”, with Sombr hailing her as “a really inspiring and incredible artist.” Aussie rockers The Belair Lip Bombs covered “Happiness” by The 1975, with lead vocalist Maisie Everett saying that it was “the first single that came out of their latest record and I just listened to it for like two years straight.”