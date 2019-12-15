There’s a new entry into the list of secret gigs we wish we saw, with The Voidz teaming up with Danielle Haim to cover ‘Under Pressure’ at a recent LA show.

While The Strokes are reportedly gearing up to release their new album soon, it appears as though their members have been busy embarking on a number of new projects.

In fact, while drummer Fabrizio Moretti recently released an album by his Mahinegum project, frontman Julian Casablancas has returned with The Voidz, sharing a new song from the group just a handful of days ago.

Titled ‘Did My Best’, Casablancas told Rolling Stone that the song is about “nostalgia and not giving a shit about it personally,” and serves as a fine return for the group.

However, to celebrate its release, The Voidz launched a rather special invite-only show for family and friends at Los Angeles’ HVW8 Art + Design Gallery on Friday night.

Check out Danielle Haim joining The Voidz to cover ‘Under Pressure’:

Featuring performances of songs such as their new single, the secret gig ended with a rather special rendition of Queen and David Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’ featuring Danielle Haim on guest vocals.

As Stereogum notes, Casablancas admitted to the crowd that he didn’t actually know the words to ‘Under Pressure’, leading to Haim carrying the track while luminaries such as Reggie Watts added a few bits of personal flavour to the tune.

While The Voidz have performed a handful of new tracks this year, there’s no word as to whether or not this new single will be followed by a record or a new global tour, or if new material from The Strokes might take precedence.

Whatever the case, with all this exciting work in the mix, it’s never been a better time to be a fan of The Strokes.

Check out ‘Did My Best’ by The Voidz: