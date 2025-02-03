After a massive debut Down Under last year, The Warehouse Project is back to bring the bass-heavy mayhem to Sydney and Melbourne this April.

The Manchester-born rave institution—famed for its culture-shaping underground parties—is turning up the heat once again with a lineup that blends global techno titans and next-gen boundary-pushers.

Headlining this year’s run is Partiboi69, who’s bringing his wildly in-demand Area 69 live show to Australian shores, hot off his recent ‘Taste the Grapes’ tour with KETTAMA.

If you’ve caught any of his chaotic, meme-fuelled, high-energy sets — including an epic appearance at Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival — you know this is going to be absolute carnage—think trippy visuals, filthy bass, and a proper dancefloor sweat-fest.

Joining him on the bill are some of Europe’s most in-demand selectors, including Héctor Oaks, who’s known for his no-holds-barred, vinyl-driven techno workouts, and X-Coast, the Serbian-born, Brooklyn-based producer who fuses 90s rave nostalgia with futuristic club energy.

Add in Miss Bashful’s left-field rap-meets-techno stylings and Sydney-based DJ Carla Martinez, and you’ve got a lineup built for dancefloor destruction.

Sam Kandel, Co-Founder of The Warehouse Project, said: “After the incredible success of last year’s debut, we’re excited to revisit Sydney and Melbourne to build on the magic we created.”

“Once again, we’ll be pulling out all the stops in production and bringing a mix of both international and domestic artists to two special venues. With the special atmosphere the Australian crowd creates, we know this will be an experience that resonates long after the music stops.”

Last year’s Australian debut was a watershed moment for The Warehouse Project, proving that there’s a serious appetite for hard-hitting, no-frills raving in a country where electronic music crowds are some of the most dedicated in the world.

Now, with two massive shows on back-to-back nights, 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger.

After last year’s sold-out debut, expect fast-moving tickets and packed dancefloors. Whether you’re a warehouse warrior or a techno tragic, this is one you don’t want to miss.

The general sale will go live on Wednesday, February 5th at 11 am AEDT. For more information head to The Warehouse Project.

The Warehouse Project

Thursday, April 24th – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday, April 25th (Anzac Day Public Holiday) – PICA, Melbourne

Tickets:

General sale kicks off Wednesday, February 5, at 11 AM AEDT.



Lineup

Partiboi69

Hector Oaks

X-Coast

Miss Bashful

Carla Martinez