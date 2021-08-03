After teasing new music on his social media yesterday, The Weeknd has finally announced his new single ‘Take My Breath’.

Is this true? Are we really getting the follow-up to After Hours? It appears so! After teasing new music on his social media yesterday, August 2nd, The Weeknd has come back with an exciting announcement: his new single ‘Take My Breath’ is going to be out this week on Friday, August 6th.

The teaser for the track appears to follow the same fast-paced, retro style instrumentation that made his last album After Hours a popular favorite. Set to the music is also a visual tribute to the USA Women’s Track and Field Team and a direct mention of the Tokyo Olympics.

Of course, news of the single has sent all of us buzzing, especially because the prospect of new music from The Weeknd has come knocking on our doors. First, in a May interview with Variety, he said: “If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming.” This was, of course, perceived as a hint by fans.

Then — over the weekend — he dropped a cryptic tweet that only said: “fuck it … IT STARTS TONIGHT.” Shortly after, he proceeded to wipe his Instagram clean, dropping only a cryptic image of him bathed in blue light and dark clothing.

While he remains mum on details about the album, including the title, he did say in a recent interview with GQ that the next album is one he’s ‘always wanted to make’. He also sent fans into a tizzy by name-dropping certain artists, sparking speculations about whether any of them will make an appearance on his new album.

“I’d love to work with Arca. Arca’s great. I’d love to work with Kanye again. Especially on production. I got mad love for Tyler, the Creator, and what he’s doing right now. Tyler is funny, man. I remember he came to one of my performances—I think it was like a festival performance. And he was very vocal about how “Starboy” was his favorite song at the time.” he said.

Watch the teaser for ‘Take My Breath’ by The Weeknd: