Rapper Drake called out the Grammys for snubbing The Weeknd in a statement on Instagram, referring to a “disconnect” with “impactful music.”

Look, the Grammy Award nominations always have to create some sort of drama; that’s just the rule. This year, however, has been more disappointing than most for nearly all of us. When the nominations were announced, The Weeknd — yes, the man behind After Hours and ‘Blinding Lights’, a.k.a the song of the year — was conspicuously left out of all categories.

While the industry has been divided between being baffled and being enraged, Drake somehow put it all into perspective. The rapper took to Instagram to call out the Grammys for snubbing The Weeknd.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” he said.

“It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways. The other day I said @TheWeeknd was a lock for either Album or Song of the Year along with reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.” he continued.

He ended the statement by suggesting that someone “new” should step forward to pose a better and certainly more inclusive alternative than the Grammys: “This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.”

Shortly after the nominations were announced, The Weeknd himself called out The Grammys on his social media, saying: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

While The Recording Academy’s interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. denied any wrongdoing, a report from TMZ speculated that The Weeknd may have been snubbed thanks to a power battle with the singer, where The Academy pressured him to choose between performing at the Super Bowl and the Grammys.

Check out ‘Laugh Now, Cry Later’ by Drake ft. Lil Durk: