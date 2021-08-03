The Weeknd has opened up about his friendship with Hollywood icon Jim Carrey, including the surprising way they first bonded.

In an interview with GQ, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, revealed that he grew closer with Jim Carrey last year over their shared love of telescopes.

“We’d been texting prior to [Tesfaye’s 30th birthday party], and then, on my 30th birthday, [Carrey] surprised me… he just pulled up to my crib and took me to breakfast,” Tesfaye said.

“He lived literally like two buildings down from me. He had a telescope, and I had a telescope. He was like, “Where do you live? What floor do you live on?” I was like, Blah, blah, blah. And we looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other.”

Tesfaye went on to admit that he was starstruck by the new friendship, adding: “That was like the beginning of my 30s. It was just like, What is going on?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tesfaye opened up about how he considers himself to be “sober lite” after giving up hard drugs and binge drinking.

“I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there,” he said.

He also added that he continues to smoke weed, which is why he classifies himself as sober lite.

He continued: “[Hard] drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it. And I’ve spent the last few years realising that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”

“And I eventually want a family. I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children.”

