The Wiggles have finally shared their latest country studio album Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!

The 32-track collection reimagines iconic Wiggles songs, featuring country’s biggest stars like Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson and Orville Peck.

As Australia’s #1 local artist on Spotify, The Wiggles have released over 60 studio albums. In the lead up to their 63rd, they shared their excitement.

“This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever been part of”, Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said. “Country music is all about storytelling and connection and combining that with The Wiggles’ fun and imagination felt like the perfect match.”

Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins explained that “the rising popularity of country music has opened the door for so many amazing collaborations that transcend boundaries.”

The release of the Wiggle Up, Giddy Up is followed by the music video premiere of well-known Wiggles song “Rock-a-Bye Your Bear” — which is reinvigorated by Canadian singer MacKenzie Porter. Below, she leads a singalong dance to teach kids how to lay teddy bears happily to sleep.

Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! is a delightful mash-up Wiggles fun and big country collaborations. Grammy-winner Lainey Wilson sings on the nostalgic, upbeat anthem “Let’s Ride!”, which then transitions into “Fruit Salad”. It was notably co-written by the Purple Wiggle, Lachy Gillespie.

“It’s Tough Being Three Years Old” features American artsist Jackson Dean on a ballad that “reminds us how big the world feels when you’re little”, according to Blue Wiggle Lucia Field.

The Wiggles also collaborated close to home: The fan-favourite “Big Red Car” is now “Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Ute”, featuring Australian country music star Morgan Evans. Another local is the late Slim Dusty, who features on “I Love To Have A Dance With Dorothy”.

They even recruited Kiwi singer Kaylee Bell for the track “Say the Dance, Boots ’N All”, which mixes The Wiggles’ “Say the Dance, Do the Dance” with her hit “Boots ’N All”. Dasha, Troy Cassar-Daley, Travis Collins, The Wolfe Brothers and Lucky Oceans make up the rest of the featured artists.

From Saturday, March 22nd, the group are going on an international tour of Australia, the UK, the US, and Canada called Bouncing Balls. In two weeks’ time The Wiggles will have embarked on their first major international tour since 2019.