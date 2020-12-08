If you had any doubts that live music was well and truly back, let this calm your neurosis. The Wiggles have announced the We’re All Fruit Salad Tour, set to kick off in April next year.
Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, and their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and the latest edition to the family, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn, will embark on a monolithic tour across Australia.
In what’s been long overdue in 2020, The Wiggles will finally be treating fledgling fans and their parents to an evening of wholesome silliness with this tour.
The We’re All Fruit Salad tour kicks off in Perth on April 10th before heading to Melbourne, Adelaide, Bendigo, Canberra, Wollongong, Newcastle, Sydney, Townsville, Brisbane and Mackay.
“The We’re All Fruit Salad Tour! is a truly wonderful show and I can’t wait for our fans to experience it! You’ll hear all the classic songs you love plus new ones!” says Anthony Field. “The show will feature a variety of dance styles and performances that go with different styles of music. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjo, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing. We hope to see you there!”
Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 am, Tuesday, December 15th. My Live Nation members will be able to snag tickets during an exclusive presale kicking off at 11am Monday, December 14th.
Check out ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles:
THE WIGGLES
‘We’re All Fruit Salad’ Tour 2021!
Tickets available here
Saturday April 10
Rac Arena, Perth
Sunday April 11
Rac Arena, Perth
Adelaide Tuesday April 13
Entertainment Centre
Bendigo Thursday April 15
Bendigo Stadium
Saturday April 17
Canberra Theatre,
Sunday April 18
Canberra Theatre, Canberra
Tuesday April 20
Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Wednesday April 21
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Saturday April 24
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Sunday April 25
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Wednesday April 28
Entertainment And Convention Centre, Townsville
Thursday April 29
Entertainment And Convention Centre, Mackay
Sunday May 2
Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Sunday May 9
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne