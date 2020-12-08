Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

If you had any doubts that live music was well and truly back, let this calm your neurosis. The Wiggles have announced the We’re All Fruit Salad Tour, set to kick off in April next year.

Together, Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony and their friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and the latest edition to the wiggles family; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn will embark on a monolithic tour across Australia.

Treating fledgling fans and their parents to an evening of wholesome silliness.

The We’re All Fruit Salad tour kicks off in Perth on April 10th before heading to Melbourne, Adelaide, Bendigo, Canberra, Wollongong, Newcastle, Sydney, Townsville, Brisbane and Mackay.

“The We’re All Fruit Salad Tour! is a truly wonderful show and I can’t wait for our fans to experience it! You’ll hear all the classic songs you love plus new ones!” says Anthony Field says. “The show will feature a variety of dance styles and performances that go with different styles of music. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjo, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing. We hope to see you there!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 am, Tuesday, December 15th. My Live Nation members will be able to snag tickets during an exclusive presale kicking off at 11am Monday, December 14th.

Check out Fruit Salad by The Wiggles:

THE WIGGLES

‘We’re All Fruit Salad’ Tour 2021!

Tickets available here

Saturday April 10

Rac Arena, Perth

Sunday April 11

Rac Arena, Perth

Adelaide Tuesday April 13

Entertainment Centre

Bendigo Thursday April 15

Bendigo Stadium

Saturday April 17

Canberra Theatre,

Sunday April 18

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Tuesday April 20

Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Wednesday April 21

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Saturday April 24

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday April 25

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Wednesday April 28

Entertainment And Convention Centre, Townsville

Thursday April 29

Entertainment And Convention Centre, Mackay

Sunday May 2

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday May 9

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne