Following a steady burn to country fame and ten Golden Guitars and two Countrytown Awards on the shelf, Nick and Tom Wolfe have announced their seventh studio album, Australian Made.

Produced by Nick Wolfe and Rod McCormack, the ten-track album also features Kaylee Bell, Lee Kernaghan, and their brand new single with Zac & George. Australian Made speaks to a pivotal decision in the brothers’ lives, when they cancelled plans to move to the United States and stayed in Australia.

Tom said, “If you know anything about Nick and I, you will know that we are very proud to be Australian. There was a time a few years back where Nick and I were going to move over to America. We had everything lined up including a major US recording deal – we were all set and ready to call another country home.

“The only problem was that’s not our home. This is our home, our friends are here, our family is here, and the stories we want to celebrate are about Australia in all its diversity.”

Single “How Many One More Times” has been released ahead of the album and is available on all platforms. Explaining the title, Nick said, “We’ve all been guilty of saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll catch up with them next time’ or ‘I’ll make that call tomorrow.’ But life has a way of reminding you that nothing’s guaranteed. This song is our little reminder to ourselves — and hopefully to everyone who hears it — to make today count.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Zac & George were thrilled to collaborate on the track, saying “If you told 20-year-old Zac & George they would be in a writing room in the next 5 years with the Wolfe Brothers, they would have asked you to repeat the statement.”

“Walking into the writing room, we were all thinking the same thing – an upbeat, country radio bop. However, the mood took a slight turn and headed into a very vulnerable place. We quickly began talking about life, taking chances in our careers, and spending time with loved ones. The phrase “how many one more times” was said and from there the song pretty much wrote itself.”

Australian Made will release on all platforms on August 29th.