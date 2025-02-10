With their sixth studio album set for release this week, The Wombats have announced a headline tour of the country this year.

The UK indie favourites have announced headline shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisba ne and Sydney, and festival slots at SummerSalt Festival in regional areas throughout the country this September and October.

Fans heading to the shows can expect to hear new cuts from the forthcoming record, Oh! The Ocean, set for release on February 14th, as well all the hits from their famous catalogue.

The Wombats will again be looking to claim their first ever Australian #1 album with Oh! The Ocean, after their last effort, 2022’s Fix Yourself, Not the World, debuted at #2.

The trio were only recently in Australia last December for the Rolling Sets festival as well as some exclusive summer parties.

The Wombats will be joined on the tour by Del Water Gap, Bea and Her Business and Ra Ra Viper.

General public tickets go on sale from 12pm local time on Monday, February 17th. Click here for more details.

The Wombats 2025 Australian Tour

With Del Water Gap^ | Bea and Her Business* | Ra Ra Viper*

Saturday September 20th

SummerSalt Series, Torquay Common, Torquay^*

Sunday September 21st

AEC Theatre, Adelaide*

Wednesday September 24th

Festival Hall, Melbourne*

Friday September 26th

Riverstage, Brisbane^*

Saturday September 27th

SummerSalt Series, Woodstock Farm, Tamborine^*

Sunday September 28th

SummerSalt Series, Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie^*

Wednesday October 1st

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney*

Saturday October 4th

SummerSalt Series, Esplanade Park, Fremantle^*

^Riverstage, Brisbane & all SummerSalt Series

*All dates (including SummerSalt Series)