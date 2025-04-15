Thelma Plum is back on the road, this time bringing her ‘I’m Sorry, Where Is That?’ tour to regional Australia.

The 19-date run follows the release of her second album I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back and a sold-out metro tour last year. She’ll be stopping by regional spots across the country, including Perth, Canberra, Margaret River, Wollongong, Albury, the Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay, Castlemaine, Ballarat, Barwon Heads, Gosford, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Traralgon, Frankston and Shepparton.

Along the way, she’s also set to hit some major festivals, including the Kimberley Moon Experience in Kununurra, Barunga Festival in the NT, and Dark Mofo down in Tassie.

“I am a country girl at heart, and I love touring, and I’m so excited to take my band out on this extended jaunt through the country,” says Plum. “My album tour last year was so much fun and it didn’t seem fair to not try and visit as many places as we could. I can’t believe I actually get to go to some of these places and sing! What a dream!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thelma Plum (@thelmaplum)

Plum recently won Best Single at the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards for “Freckles”, a highlight from I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back, which debuted in the ARIA Top 10. She also features in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music 2025 list, recognising artists shaping the future of Australian and New Zealand music.

Fans can expect to hear new songs from I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back alongside fan favourites like “Better in Blak”, “Clumsy Love” and “Homecoming Queen”.

Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 16th here.

Thelma Plum Regional Australia Tour

With special guests and triple j Unearthed opener*

Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 16th here

Tuesday, May 20th

Rechabites Hall, Perth, WA

Wednesday, May 21st

The River Hotel, Margaret River, WA

Saturday, May 24th

Kimberly Moon Experience, Kununurra, WA

Thursday, May 29th

Wollongong Uni, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, May 30th

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, May 31st

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW

Saturday, June 7th

Barunga Festival, Barunga, NT

Wednesday, June 11th

Dark Mofo, Launceston, TAS

Friday, June 13th

Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday, June 14th

Green Room, Byron Bay, NSW

Thursday, June 19th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Friday, June 20th

Her Majesty Theatre, Ballarat, VIC

Saturday, June 21st

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads, VIC

Thursday, June 26th

Drifters, Gosford, NSW

Friday, June 27th

Finnians, Port Macquarie, NSW

Thursday, July 3rd

GPAC, Traralgon, VIC

Friday, July 4th

The Pier, Frankston, VIC

Saturday, July 5th

Riverlinks, Shepparton, VIC