Thelma Plum is back on the road, this time bringing her ‘I’m Sorry, Where Is That?’ tour to regional Australia.
The 19-date run follows the release of her second album I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back and a sold-out metro tour last year. She’ll be stopping by regional spots across the country, including Perth, Canberra, Margaret River, Wollongong, Albury, the Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay, Castlemaine, Ballarat, Barwon Heads, Gosford, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Traralgon, Frankston and Shepparton.
Along the way, she’s also set to hit some major festivals, including the Kimberley Moon Experience in Kununurra, Barunga Festival in the NT, and Dark Mofo down in Tassie.
“I am a country girl at heart, and I love touring, and I’m so excited to take my band out on this extended jaunt through the country,” says Plum. “My album tour last year was so much fun and it didn’t seem fair to not try and visit as many places as we could. I can’t believe I actually get to go to some of these places and sing! What a dream!”
Plum recently won Best Single at the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards for “Freckles”, a highlight from I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back, which debuted in the ARIA Top 10. She also features in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music 2025 list, recognising artists shaping the future of Australian and New Zealand music.
Fans can expect to hear new songs from I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back alongside fan favourites like “Better in Blak”, “Clumsy Love” and “Homecoming Queen”.
Thelma Plum Regional Australia Tour
With special guests and triple j Unearthed opener*
Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 16th here
Tuesday, May 20th
Rechabites Hall, Perth, WA
Wednesday, May 21st
The River Hotel, Margaret River, WA
Saturday, May 24th
Kimberly Moon Experience, Kununurra, WA
Thursday, May 29th
Wollongong Uni, Wollongong, NSW
Friday, May 30th
UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT
Saturday, May 31st
Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW
Saturday, June 7th
Barunga Festival, Barunga, NT
Wednesday, June 11th
Dark Mofo, Launceston, TAS
Friday, June 13th
Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Saturday, June 14th
Green Room, Byron Bay, NSW
Thursday, June 19th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
Friday, June 20th
Her Majesty Theatre, Ballarat, VIC
Saturday, June 21st
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads, VIC
Thursday, June 26th
Drifters, Gosford, NSW
Friday, June 27th
Finnians, Port Macquarie, NSW
Thursday, July 3rd
GPAC, Traralgon, VIC
Friday, July 4th
The Pier, Frankston, VIC
Saturday, July 5th
Riverlinks, Shepparton, VIC