A family member has confirmed that missing American rapper Theophilus London has been found safe.

London’s cousin Mikhail Noel posted a photo of the rapper on Instagram, and captioned it: “We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

He added, “It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends. God bless each and every one of you.”

A missing persons report for London was filed on Dec. 27 with LAPD, but they haven’t confirmed that he has been found.

“London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes,” the family’s statement linked to the missing persons report read. “If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”

He was last in contact with someone on October 15th, and on that day he left his home on Ventura Boulevard and was last seen on skid row in downtown Los Angeles.

Last week, London’s family tried to contact him through a statement sent out by the record label collective Secretly Group.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in the statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

Theophilus London broke through in 2009 with the single ‘Humdrum Town’. His debut studio album, Timez Are Weird These Days, was released two years later. London has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Kanye West (‘All Day,’ ‘Can’t Stop’), A$AP Rocky (‘Big Spender’) and Tame Impala (‘Only You,’ ‘Whiplash’), as well as releasing two more albums.

His feature on ‘All Day’ with Ye earned London a Grammy nomination in 2016.