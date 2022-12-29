Just hours after a tweet claiming Kanye West was “missing” went viral, news emerged that a former Ye collaborator has been missing for months.

Theophilus London has vanished without a trace, according to his family, who are appealing for help finding the rapper after not speaking with him for months.

London’s family flew to Los Angeles this week to file a missing person’s report, per TMZ.

They claimed the last time anyone heard from the Trinidad and Tobago-born artist was back in July, according to the family’s statement, which was released by music label Secretly Group.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in the statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”