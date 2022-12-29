Just hours after a tweet claiming Kanye West was “missing” went viral, news emerged that a former Ye collaborator has been missing for months.
Theophilus London has vanished without a trace, according to his family, who are appealing for help finding the rapper after not speaking with him for months.
London’s family flew to Los Angeles this week to file a missing person’s report, per TMZ.
They claimed the last time anyone heard from the Trinidad and Tobago-born artist was back in July, according to the family’s statement, which was released by music label Secretly Group.
London has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Kanye West (‘All Day,’ ‘Can’t Stop’), A$AP Rocky (‘Big Spender’) and Tame Impala (‘Only You,’ ‘Whiplash’), as well as releasing two more albums.
His feature on ‘All Day’ with Ye earned London a Grammy nomination in 2016.
“London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes,” the family’s statement read. “If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”
Theophilus London’s last Instagram post was uploaded on July 11th. In his previous post, London spoke about his excitement for his debut acting role in the film Demanded Supply. “That’s a wrap on set for me!” he wrote. “Excited to be apart of my first movie!”