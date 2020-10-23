Sydney punk act These New South Whales have launched their own variety show, TNSW Tonight!, a promisingly unhinged comedy series set to broadcast live to air on YouTube.

The wacky project will see the band shoot their shit with fellow musicians and entertainers as parodied versions of themselves. They’ll also act as their own house band. It’s a real Jacobs by Marc Jacobs for Marc by Marc Jacobs affair.

The band have already cut their teeth on the comedy circuit with their eponymous collaborative mockumentary with Comedy Central.

“We can’t wait to thrust ourselves into this iconic television format. I’ve always admired Rove McManus and now I get to be him,” frontman Jamie Timony shared in a statement. “I hope your wig has a chin strap, because your haircut’s coming off!” TNSW Tonight! will air live to Youtube weekly on Tuesdays at 9pm, the first episode debuts on October 27.”

These New South Whales have also unleashed a brand-new single, and the first taste off their forthcoming third studio record, ‘Broken System’. The track is a scorching indictment of those that refuse to acknowledge their complicity in a system entrenched in white supremacy, colonialism, capitalism, and environmental destruction.

It’s a blunt-force punk track brimming with contemptuous chaos. The kind that’ll get you so riled up you’ll wanna smash your head through a dry wall. Check it out below.

Listen to ‘Broken System’ by These New South Whales: