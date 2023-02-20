They Might Be Giants are going to play their seminal breakthrough album in full for Australian audiences.

One of the most revered alternative rock bands of their generations, things really took off for TMBG in 1990 with the release of their third studio album Flood.

The album held iconic and endlessly catchy songs such as ‘Istanbul (Not Constantinople)’ and ‘Birdhouse in Your Soul’, and was widely praised for its commitment to fun and originality.

At five Australian shows – Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth – in October, the band will impressively play two full sets.

One will span their long career, from early favourites to classic anthems from their most recent album, 2021’s Book (maybe they’ll even play ‘Boss of Me’, their iconic theme song for Malcolm in the Middle), while TMBG will also play Flood in its entirety.

They’ll also be joined by their energetic live band, including the show-stopping horn sections Tricerachops Horns. “This is an evening guaranteed to delight the most dedicated TMBG fan as well as brand-new participants,” the tour’s press release promises.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24th at 9am local time. The Destroy All Lines and Metropolis Touring early bird pre-sale begins on Wednesday, February 22nd at 9am local time (sign up here).

They Might Be Giants 2023 Australia Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines & Metropolis Touring

Destroy All Lines & Metropolis Touring pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 22nd (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, February 24th (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com or metropolis touring.com

Thursday, October 5th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, October 6th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 7th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, October 8th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, October 11th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA