A Thom Yorke concert film is heading to Australian cinemas.

Thom Yorke Live at Sydney Opera House captures his Sydney Opera House Forecourt shows from November 2024.

According to the official description, “the film covers all aspects of Yorke’s thirty-plus years as a recording artist, from a breathtaking acoustic version of ‘Let Down’ by his Grammy-winning band Radiohead, through to fan-favourite deep cuts (UNKLE’s ‘Rabbit in Your Headlights’) and selections from his celebrated, electronic-leaning solo albums.

“Despite the epic setting, Thom Yorke live at Sydney Opera House has the air of an intimate peek behind the curtain to witness a master at work, Yorke tying the many eclectic strands of his career together with his showstopping falsetto and magnetic stage presence. For fans of Radiohead, The Smile and everything in between, this is a cinematic experience not to be missed.”

The film, which was directed by Dave May of Tall Story Films, will receive its world premiere at the Playhouse at Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, January 20th.

Following its premiere, the film will be released in cinemas across Australia on Friday, March 6th (see list of cinemas here).

Yorke’s solo tour made headlines thanks to its eclectic setlist.

At the first show of the Australasian leg in Christchurch, New Zealand, he debuted a new song, “Back in the Game”, and also played seldom-to-never-played cuts, including the first performance of Radiohead’s Amnesiac opener “Packt Like Sardines in a Crushd Tin Box” since 2012 and the first-ever performance of “Hearing Damage”, Yorke’s contribution to the Twilight: New Moon soundtrack back in 2009.

In Auckland, meanwhile, he unearthed Radiohead’s “Sail to the Moon” for the first time in over 16 years.

The performance of the fan favourite Hail to the Thief piano ballad was the first time Yorke had played the track live since a Radiohead concert in May 2008.