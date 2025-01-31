Melbourne alt-metallers Thornhill are gearing up for a huge 2025, releasing a new single today and details of their third album to drop in early April.

The band will release Bodies, the follow up to 2022’s Heroine, on Friday April 4th via UNFD. The album has been billed as a release thriving on “spontaniety and freedom” and offering “an unbridled explosion of raw vulnerability fused with some of the band’s heaviest moments to date.”

“Bodies marks a bold evolution in our ever-developing sound,” the band shared. “Heroine was defined by its meticulously crafted and tightly woven concept, but the weight of this careful construction sometimes overshadowed the energy of the music itself, leaving some listeners feeling disconnected.

“With Bodies, we have embraced a more immediate, unfiltered approach that feels like a lightning bolt, looking to capture the energy of Thornhill right now.”

The first taste of the album has arrived today with lead single ‘Silver Swarm’ – which the band believes is filled with “raw, unfiltered emotions.” Watch the video for it below:

“The track vividly captures the experience of being ensnared in an intense, destructive relationship, where one is both irresistibly drawn to and desperately repelled by the manipulator’s influence,” the band said. “The “silver swarm” becomes a powerful metaphor for the invasive thoughts and emotions that consume and cloud the protagonist’s sense of self.”

“With its dynamic shifts in tone and intensity, ‘Silver Swarm’ mirrors the chaotic push and pull of such a relationship, oscillating between fear, confusion, and moments of clarity. It’s a haunting portrayal of the internal conflict that arises when love, control, and toxicity become entangled, leaving the listener to confront the complexity of being trapped in something both harmful and compelling.”

The band will be appearing at Knotfest Australia in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in late February and early March. They also have their own sideshow exclusively in Brisbane at The Fortitude Music Hall on Monday March 3rd – tickets and more details are available at destroyalllines.com

Bodies is out April 4th through UNFD – you can pre-order it here.

‘Bodies’ Tracklisting:

01. DIESEL

02. Revolver

03. Silver Swarm

04. Only Ever You

05. fall into the wind

06. TONGUES

07. nerv

08. Obsession

09. CRUSH

10. under the knife

11. For Now