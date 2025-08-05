Big news for Thornhill fans.

The Melbourne metalcore crew have just been announced as the support act for Sleep Token’s massive US arena tour, kicking off this September, just days after pulling out of their run with French band Landmvrks.

In a a statement, the band said: “We’re truly honored to be joining Sleep Token on the Even in Arcadia U.S. tour. This is a massive moment for us, and we’re looking forward to connecting with fans across the country and bringing everything we’ve got to the stage every night.”

The tour will begin on September 16th in Atlanta and wrap on October 11th in Los Angeles. All dates are currently sold out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thornhill (@thornhillmelb)

Thornhill released their third studio album, BODIES, in April. It follows their 2022 LP Heroine, which debuted at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The band has been expanding its presence in the U.S., having previously supported Silent Planet on tour last year.

Described as an unfiltered and high-energy release, BODIES marks a shift in approach for the band.

“’BODIES’ marks a bold evolution in our ever-developing sound,” Thornhill said. “’Heroine’ was defined by its meticulously crafted and tightly woven concept, but the weight of this careful construction sometimes overshadowed the energy of the music itself, leaving some listeners feeling disconnected.

“With ‘BODIES’, we have embraced a more immediate, unfiltered approach that feels like a lightning bolt, looking to capture the energy of Thornhill right now.”

The band recently discussed the album in an interview with Tone Deaf, and also featured on triple j’s Like A Version, covering Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”.

English prog-metal outfit Sleep Token are touring in support of their latest release Even In Arcadia, which has topped charts globally. With all dates sold out, fans are advised to check secondary platforms for any remaining tickets.