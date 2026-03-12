The first artists on the lineup for Thrashville festival – a heavy music festival in the Hunter Valley – have been revealed.

Returning on Saturday, June 27th, the festival features a broad range of bands from across Australia and beyond, coming together for a “one day explosion” of punk, metal, rock, and everything in between. Tickets are available here.

Leading the lineup will be American punk pioneers FEAR, who for the first time in their 50-year career, will play Down Under.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1978, FEAR didn’t just help shape punk rock – they defined its confrontational spirit. In 1981, the band made history as the first punk act to appear on national television in North America with their infamous Halloween performance on Saturday Night Live, courtesy of John Belushi. The chaotic set left the studio in shambles, landed the band on a permanent ban list, and was later ranked the No. 1 musical performance in the show’s history by Rolling Stone.

Their landmark debut album The Record (1982) has sold over 500,000 copies and is widely regarded as one of the greatest punk records of all time.

Joining them on the lineup are acclaimed Australian brutal death metal act Disentomb and high-energy punk rascals The Bennies, as well as Dregg, Hybrid Nightmares, Turtle Skull, Good Sniff, and more.

Plus, Thrashville will add the four winners from the Thrashville Regional Battles – which take place in April and May in Dubbo, Canberra, Port Kembla, and Lismore – to the bill. Tickets for these regional battles will go on sale soon.

The 2026 festival is being supported by the Australian Government’s Revive Live program, with financial support for the regional battle events and other festival programming and infrastructure. It is rolling off the success of last year, where it successfully trialled a new time of year and a four-stage layout.

The music will be accompanied with pro-skateboarding displays, roaming performers, a tattoo parlour, select stalls, and live art displays.

For complete festival and ticket information, see here.

THRASHVILLE 2026

Saturday, June 27th

Dashville, Lower Belford, Hunter Valley, NSW

Lineup:

FEAR (USA) | Disentomb | The Bennies

Dregg | Hybrid Nightmares | Turtle Skull

Good Sniff | Private Wives| Couch Wizard | Catpiss

Purple Disturbance | Pyrefly | Whisperhead | Shacked!

Happy Fuckin Family | Immortal Within | I Hate People