It’s Thursday again and you know what that means!

It’s time for another throwback Thursday, where we take a look at a classic old school banger that you may have forgotten about. This week, we’re taking a look at the iconic ARIA Award winning “Do It With Madonna” by The Androids.

Check out “Do It With Madonna” by The Androids:

The Androids released their debut single “Do It With Madonna” all the way back in 2002, it reached #4 on the ARIA charts. The song won them the 2003 ARIA Award for Best Video, and reached #15 on the UK charts.

The band released their debut self-titled album in 2004, it reached 36 on the ARIA Album charts. None of their following singles had the success that the band experienced with “Do It With Madonna”.

The band was fronted by Tim Henwood (of recently reunited The Superjesus fame), and released their second album in 2007 following a tour supporting Pink. Since then we haven’t heard much from them, but that’s ok.

The video for Do It With Madonna feature’s drag queens dressed as Pink, Christina Aguilera, Kylie Minogue, and Britney Spears. All of whom are discussed in the lyrics of the song.

Enjoy all the 2002/2003 vibes above, because they’re brilliant.