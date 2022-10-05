Extreme metal outfit Thy Art Is Murder have announced the ‘Decade Of Hate’ tour, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their record-breaking album Hate.

Released on October 18th, 2012, the band’s sophomore effort reached number 35 on the ARIA Albums Chart, with Thy Art Is Murder becoming the first ever extreme metal band to break the Top 40 in the process.

Millions of streams and several awards have followed, as have three Top 20 ARIA-charting albums, but the ‘Decade Of Hate’ tour is is all about that seminal record.

As the band said on social media, “this will be the first, last and only time we play the album Hate in full from start to finish in Australia.”

Beginning in Brisbane on Thursday, January 12th, they’ll then bring the tour to Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide, before finishing the tour in Fremantle on Wednesday, January 18th (see full dates below).

To help celebrate on their biggest tour yet, Thy Art Is Murder have recruited a powerful lineup of support acts all the way from the U.S. in the form of Whitechapel, Chelsea Grin and Spite.

Tickets for the mammoth tour go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 10th at 9am local time. The presale begins on Friday, October 7th at 9am local time (sign up here).

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer or the Live Music Observer.

Thy Art Is Murder ‘Decade Of Hate’ Australian Tour

With special guests Whitechapel, Chelsea Grin & Spite

Presale begins Friday, October 7th (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Monday, October 10th (9am local time)

Thursday, January 12th

Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Tickets

Friday, January 13th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW (LIC/AA)

Tickets

Saturday, January 14th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Tickets

Tuesday, January 17th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA (18+)

Tickets

Wednesday, January 18th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA (18+)

Tickets