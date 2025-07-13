Hundreds of Oasis fans without tickets have attempted to sneak into their second Manchester show.

Footage from the scene showed fans sprinting across a fallen metal fence guarding the grassy rise colloquially known as “Gallagher Hill.” While many made it past the first layer of fencing, Manchester Evening News reported that most turned back after encountering taller wooden barriers and a visible police presence.

The show was the second of five sold-out performances in Manchester, with around 80,000 people expected at each. Despite the enormous ticket allocation, thousands were left empty-handed and lead to some conspiring online to sneak in.

“We’ve got to climb over this fence here, you know by the boating lake, and then you’re just in there for Oasis,” one man said in a video circulated online, per The Guardian. “It’s fucking piss easy, so go there in the morning.”

In response, police enacted a dispersal order around the park, giving officers the power to remove people attempting to loiter near the venue without a ticket.

While many were stopped at the fence line, one creative fan took things to new heights by watching the show from above in a powered paramotor. His aerial stunt was caught on camera by the crowd, and even drew a reaction from Liam Gallagher who pointed skyward during the set.

Inside the venue, fans were treated to a euphoric homecoming performance. Footage shared to Oasis’ social media showed the band tearing through “Don’t Look Back in Anger”. The once-feuding Gallagher brothers even embraced onstage for their first performance at the venue since 2009.

Oasis will continue their reunion tour across Europe, America and Asia before heading to Australia in October for five massive stadium shows.

Oasis 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via oasisinet.com

Friday, October 31st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 1st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 4th (NEW SHOW)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 7th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW