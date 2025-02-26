Wondering what songs soundtracked summer?

TikTok has revealed Australia’s Songs of the Summer list, spotlighting viral hits and unexpected fan favourites. Between them, the top 10 tracks racked up a staggering 3.4 billion views in Australia.

Leading the charge was “La La La” by Naughty Boy & Sam Smith, taking the #1 spot. The 2013 hit, revived via a sped-up version, amassed over 600 million views, thanks to users lip-syncing and switching between the foreground and background.

Coming in at #2, M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes” proved its staying power 16 years after release, pulling 585 million views between December and February. The track’s intergenerational dance trend saw The Wiggles and Kat Clark jumping in, while Diplo—who produced the song—posted a studio throwback, with M.I.A. adding, “Internet is wild but I love it.”

At #3, Lola Young’s “Messy” blew up with 450 million views, driven by Aussies recreating Sophia Richie’s dance moves.

Homegrown heroes 5 Seconds of Summer landed at #4 with their 2014 smash “She Looks So Perfect” (327 million views). The song’s resurgence came via the “You’re So Funny” trend, featuring 5SOS lead singer Luke Hemmings, Brooke Shields, NSW Police, and DJ Tigerlily—with users spilling their best tea in the name of trauma bonding.

“Australia- thanks so much for making ‘She Looks So Perfect’ one of this year’s Songs of the Summer,” said Hemmings. “It’s 11 years since that song came out and I can’t believe people are still and loving it and enjoying it. From me and the 5SOS boys, thank you very much, we love you, and see you soon.”

TikTok’s Songs of the Summer rankings are based on video views in Australia from December 2024 to February 2025, with tracks amplified on Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Australia’s Songs of the Summer – TikTok 2025

1. “La La La” – Naughty Boy & Sam Smith (604.5M views)

2. “Paper Planes” – M.I.A. (585.9M views)

3. “Messy” – Lola Young (450.2M views)

4. “She Looks So Perfect” – 5 Seconds of Summer (327M views)

5. “The Days (NOTION Remix)” – Chrystal & NOTION (305.5M views)

6. “Let’s Groove” – Earth, Wind & Fire (299.3M views)

7. “That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams (255.4M views)

8. “Like Him (feat. Lola Young)” – Tyler, The Creator (206.8M views)

9. “Lockjaw – Sir Mix-A-Lot” (199.5M views)

10. “Headlock – Imogen Heap” (197.9M views)