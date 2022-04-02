Tiktok rapper GBO Gaston is getting backlash for posting a video of himself throwing a cup of urine at Nipsey Hussle’s memorial.

Tiktok rapper GBO Gaston is going viral – and for the wrong reasons. In a video posted by Gaston on his account, the rapper can be seen throwing a cup of urine on late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s memorial.

In the video, Gaston can be heard saying: “N****s know where I’m at. You see the time and all that. 7:40. I’m going to throw piss on dead homie, cuz, look.” He then proceeds to throw the contents of the cup in his hand.

“Piss on cuz. Dead homies.” he says.

Gaston also uploaded the video on Instagram with another caption, saying: “This yo BIG HOMIE right? 🤣🤣‼️. What happen to LONG LIVE NIP FOO? You did a song w me called SLAUSON 😭‼️🗣😂😂. WHY THE 60s never outside smh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GBO (@gbogastonn)

The rapper’s stunt is now facing intense backlash on social media, particularly because this is not the first time Gaston has disrespected the memory of Nipsey Hussle.

In 2019, Gaston went live on Instagram claiming that he had been the one to shoot Nipsey Hussle. He also said he still had the weapon “in the seat” at the time of the live. The claims were later proven false.

Nipsey Hussle – real name Ermias Asghedom – died in 2019 after being shot multiple times in Hyde Park, Los Angeles. Reports claimed that he was shot outside his Marathon Clothing Company store, along with two other people.

Police later arrested 29-year-old Eric Holder as a suspect in the case. Holder, a gang member, had reportedly opened fire on Hussle and two other men after openly arguing with them.

