Till Lindemann has announced his first-ever Australian solo tour, bringing his ‘Meine Welt Tour’ to five cities next January.

The Rammstein frontman will showcase his reconceptualised solo material with support from Melbourne’s Mélancolia.

The tour opens on Thursday, January 15th at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall before travelling to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and concluding in Perth on Thursday, January 22nd (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 19th at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, September 17th at 9am local time.

Lindemann’s solo venture represents a fascinating evolution from the grandiose theatricality that defined Rammstein’s global success. While the German industrial metal pioneers established the Neue Deutsche Härte genre through explosive pyrotechnics and sensory overload, Lindemann’s recent solo work embraces minimalism and introspection.

His 2024 standalone single “Meine Welt” and the David Lynch tribute “Und die Engel singen” demonstrated this shift towards existential themes and personal reflection.

Recent Lindemann solo performances have maintained his provocative edge through unconventional staging elements. Previous shows have featured “a stripper pole for the keyboard player, cakes flying around and a hand cannon that shot fish into the crowd”, according to Metal Planet Music. Drummer Joe Letz has been known for “throwing pies and well…other things”, while Infrared Magazine described the performances as “a perfect blend of industrial music, raw emotion, and shock art.”

Lindemann will be supported by Mélancolia, who Metal Hammer has recognised as one of the “brilliant new metal bands you need to hear.”

Till Lindemann 2026 Australian Tour

With special guest Mélancolia

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 17th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, September 19th (9am local time)

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, January 15th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, January 17th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, January 18th

PICA, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, January 20th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, January 22nd

Metro City, Perth, WA