Internationally renowned musical comedian Tim Minchin is the special guest for the upcoming edition of Supergroup at Redfern’s Giant Dwarf Theatre.

Sydney musician Georgia Mooney (All Our Exes Live in Texas) conceived the Supergroup project, which brings four big names together for a night of improvisation, live music and comedy. Minchin completes the group for the January 24 event, which also includes art-pop singer Montaigne and soulful vocalist Adrian Eagle.

Supergroup premiered last April at Redfern’s Giant Dwarf Theatre. The concept is fairly straightforward. Mooney is the host and musical director. Three guest musicians join her onstage and take turns at playing original songs and inviting the others to join in.

Last month alt-pop musician Olympia, Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson and You Am I’s Davey Lave joined Mooney for the laidback event. Previous instalments included the likes of Sally Seltmann, Bob Evans, Tim Rogers, Ben Salter and Urthboy.

Mooney told the Sydney Morning Herald Supergroup is a pet project for her. “I’m putting together nights of my own dream gigs,” she said. “But part of the reason for doing it is because the music community in Australia is so lovely and supportive, and of such excellent quality.”

In other Tim Minchin news, he’ll be on tour across the nation throughout March. He’s hunkering down in the studio in the meantime, with a promise to make an album version of his 2018-19 tour Back. Subtitled “Old Songs, New Songs, Fuck You Songs,” the tour did indeed live up to its promise.

Watch: ‘Beauty’ by Tim Minchin

Check out all of Minchin’s upcoming tour dates here. Tickets for Supergroup – which happens on Friday January 24 at Red Dwarf Theatre, Redfern – can be found here.