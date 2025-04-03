Australian favourite Tim Minchin has announced a brand new album is on the way and has shared the first track.

The acclaimed Australian songwriter and comedian has confirmed the record, TimMinchinTimeMachine, is set for release on Friday July 25th via BMG.

It comes five years after Minchin’s debut effort, Apart Together, which debuted at #3 on the ARIA Albums chart.

“Twenty years ago, when I fell into comedy, I put my hopes of a recording career on the shelf. After 2020’s Apart Together, I started thinking about properly producing some of the tunes I wrote in my prolific-but-obscure twenties,” Minchin said.

“I was just going to leak these tunes without fanfare, but when BMG heard them, they convinced me that they deserved an album of their own. Young-me would be very stoked indeed to see this project live.”

To celebrate the announcement, Minchin has also dropped the first single from the album, “Ruby.” Check out the official music video below.

TimMinchinTimeMachine has been described as “a carefully curated anthology of 11 songs from his past: some long hidden in the archives, others revisited and reimagined, but all written before he became known. Together, these songs form a cohesive body of work that captures Minchin’s singular voice as a songwriter and storyteller.”

Minchin added: “It’s not a comedy record (though there’s plenty of joy and musical foolery), nor is it a chin-stroker (but there is plenty of loveliness). I’ll be dropping singles between now and then.”

Looking ahead, Minchin will take his “Songs The World Will Never Hear” tour to the UK in June which includes three sold-out nights at the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.