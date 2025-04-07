To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his career-changing ‘Dark Side’ show, Tim Minchin will tour Australia this year.

Kicking off this October, the revered Australian songwriter and comic will take the ‘Songs The World Will Never Hear’ tour to Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Perth, Newcastle, Sydney, Gold Coast and Toowoomba.

“20 years ago, ‘Dark Side’ took me from tiny cabaret rooms to the West End of London. In the years since then, I’ve pushed the boat out in as many directions as possible… and I’ve only been able to do so because of my fans,” Minchin said.

“They’ve never flinched as I’ve turned corners and reinvented myself, always engaging open-heartedly with whatever I have to offer. I’m the luckiest artist on the planet and I can’t wait to be back touring my home country with a big joyous show, spanning my whole bloody mad career.”

The tour announcement comes only days after Minchin announced his second studio album, TimMinchinTimeMachine, set for release on Friday, July 25th via BMG.

“Twenty years ago, when I fell into comedy, I put my hopes of a recording career on the shelf. After 2020’s Apart Together, I started thinking about properly producing some of the tunes I wrote in my prolific-but-obscure twenties,” Minchin said last week.

“I was just going to leak these tunes without fanfare, but when BMG heard them, they convinced me that they deserved an album of their own. Young-me would be very stoked indeed to see this project live.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

General public tickets go on sale from 11am on Friday April 11th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

TIM MINCHIN AUSTRALIA TOUR 2025

Friday October 31st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday November 1st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Friday November 7th

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane

Saturday November 8th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Thursday November 13th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Friday November 14th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Saturday November 15th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Saturday November 22nd

Perth HPC, Perth

Thursday November 27th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Saturday November 29th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Saturday December 6th

The Star, Gold Coast

Sunday December 7th

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba