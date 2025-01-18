After playing him on Saturday Night Live, actor Timothée Chalamet is back to his old tricks – signing another Troye Sivan fan’s album as the Australian pop superstar.

Chalamet was on the red carpet in Paris for the premiere of his film A Complete Unknown, where he portrays Bob Dylan. He was greeting fans and saw one holding a vinyl pressing of Sivan’s third album, 2023’s ‘Something to Give Each Other’.

Chalamet laughed, got his friend to take quick photo of him holding the vinyl and then autographed it as “Troye Sivan”. Check out the moment captured on an Instagram fans page.

As Billboard reports, its not the first time the actor has pulled the gag. In a video at the December 13 premiere of Wonka, a fan handed Chalamet the album and requested his autograph, as the actor quipped, “That’s not me, though,” to which the fan replied, “That’s basically you.” With a grin, Chalamet obliged and added, “In some universe…”

The gag comes after the actor portrayal of Sivan in a Saturday Night Live sketch titled “Troye Sivan Sleep Demon” which aired in November 2023. In the skit, Chalamet donned Sivan’s signature look from his “Get Me Started” music video and did the dance choreography, ending with his pants down and wearing bright red underwear.

During the skit, Chalamet joked: “I’m an Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star, and model turned HBO actor Troye Sivan played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent.” Chalamet also called Sivan a “moisturised Machine Gun Kelly”

A Complete Unknown is being released in Australian theatres next week from Thursday 23rd January. Starring Chalamet, the film is based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric. It follows Dylan in his earliest days of his folk music career, up until his landmark performance where he used elecric instruments in his set at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.