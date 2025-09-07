After five decades of chart-toppers, powerhouse vocals and global acclaim, Tina Arena is entering her next act: “TINA 5.0.”

Arena has had a career spanning chart-topping hits, award-winning albums, and unforgettable live performances. She continues to inspire generations of fans across the world, and hopes “TINA 5.0” will cement her legacy as one of Australia’s most powerful voices and storytellers.

While details are scarce, “TINA 5.0” will celebrate her 50 years in music with a series of domestic and international tours, a new EP among other upcoming releases, and a deeply personal documentary chronicling her life and career.

Her forthcoming EP will be the inaugural release on her newly launched imprint, POSITIVE DREAM Records.

The announcement comes following an evening at Canberra’s National Portrait Gallery, where Arena was honoured with a commissioned portrait by acclaimed photographer Georges Antoni. The images captured her unmistakable presence, strength, and character, celebrating her extraordinary contribution to music and culture.

As part of the evening, she surprised guests with an intimate live performance, premiering reinterpretations of Max Q’s “Way of the World” and New Order’s “True Faith”. She was joined on stage by her collaborators, ARIA Award-winning producer Francois Tétaz, and acclaimed pianist-composer Luke Howard. Both tracks will feature on the EP.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been fifty years since I first stepped into the spotlight at just eight years old as a contestant on Young Talent Time. To have that journey honoured by the National Portrait Gallery is incredibly special,” Arena said.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“But what excites me most is that there is still so much more to come. This next artistic chapter is about freedom, creativity and sharing my truth and experiences on my own terms and want my beautiful loyal fans to celebrate with me.”

“TINA 5.0” will span 2026 and 2027, with further details to come in due course.