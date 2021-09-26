Tina Arena has taken aim at Australia’s lack of support for the entertainment industry amid touring cancellations throughout the pandemic, despite sporting events being allowed to go ahead.

Appearing on Studio 10 on Friday to discuss the upcoming Young Talent Time 50th anniversary special, Tina didn’t hold back when Angela Bishop asked about how she was handling the current lockdown.

“I’ve really struggled, and I’m comfortable in saying that. I’ve had a very difficult time, like many people. I’m profoundly against being locked up – the injustice is too much,” Arena began.

“I also hate the differentiation between sport and arts in Australia. As the artistic community, we will draw the line in the sand now and say, ‘No more of your double standards now,’” she continued.

“Sport is a great thing, but life is not just about sport, life is about art and culture … I would encourage the artistic community to come forward, and I’d encourage anybody else to start thinking straight now.”

Angela Bishop then commented that the entertainment industry has seen major shutdown in the form of tours and festivals, “but never the footy match”.

“That’s a categoric disrespect,” Arena said.

“I’m sorry, that’s rude, disrespectful, and shouldn’t be at all allowed to play out. Never, ever silence an artist – we play an important role in the social fibre of any country. It’s freedom of expression, and I’ll fight for it until the day I die.”

Bishop went on to point out that one of Tina’s recent live shows prior to the nation’s second lockdown came during the February 2020 Firefight charity concert for victims of the Australian bushfires.

“It seems people have forgotten about the arts community when they’re in need,” she suggested, to which Arena agreed.

“If anything goes wrong, the artistic community has always lifted their sleeves up. We’ve gone in there and done what we needed to do. We’re very happy to play that role to help people – it’s what we do,” Tina added.

“Now we’re in trouble, is someone helping us? No. It’s amazing how people just fly away and disappear, however they’re very quick to ask us to work for free, to relinquish any kind of remuneration from sales of record.

She continued: “You know what? DONE. We’re done, and now we’re saying it. Just stop this ridiculous, preposterous behaviour. It’s got to stop.”

“Don’t be cancelling any of those tours, ladies and gentlemen – keep your tickets! We need to work, the audiences need some respite, so the immediate future for us is that we’ll see you back at work ASAP.”

Check out Tina Arena on Studio 10: