Tina Says is an artist that often comes with a strobe warning.

The WA-based producer and DJ has been a fixture in Perth’s club scene since 2015, dropping club bangers and mixing decks alongside some of the biggest names in electronic music like Fatboy Slim.

Not only does she release original tracks, but Tina also helps to grow Australia’s dance music scene through her Body Control mix and livestreamed series, and also by hosting rave nights featuring local talent.

She’s kept the momentum rolling in 2024 with a double single release, “Trapped” and “Unreal.”

The former is about overcoming your internal dialogue and moving forward despite your fears, while the latter serves as a proper dancefloor anthem, according to their creator.

That double release followed Tina’s trio of 2023 releases, “Silence”, “Dystopia”, and “Dimensions”, which came during a very busy year indeed for the producer.

“2023 was by far one of the biggest years I’ve had,” she reflected on social media. “Body Control reached new heights, I toured and played shows in new places, released more music than ever.”

This Friday, July 26th, Tina Says will be lighting up Perth’s Geisha Bar with a local gig, going b2b with Banksia Blaq for an hour of high-energy music. Tickets are available here.

Tone Deaf caught up with Tina as part of our Get to Know series to get to know her a little better, which you can check out below.

How did your artist name come about?

It started off as a joke because I talk all the time, then it kind of stuck and I have no regrets!

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Grandma, you’re German, you should get this!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

My single naming convention is to use one-word titles so it’s a play on words e.g. Tina Says – Elevate.

My latest track, “Dimensions,” is named to reflect the various aspects of my artistic journey and growth as I delve into a more sophisticated sound palette. It also nods to my passion for science fiction and musings on the future.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love the beaches and laid-back lifestyle, we are not as congested as other cities and have great weather! The music scene has also grown hugely in the past few years and being a part of the growth has been an honour.

Career highlight so far?

As the past year has been a whirlwind, it’s hard to pinpoint one specific highlight. I have been fortunate enough to have experienced several memorable moments, such as touring with Fisher, performing in the snow-covered mountains of New Zealand, and playing a packed festival at Now & Again.

However, having “Navigate” played on BBC Radio 1 was a milestone moment. Additionally, the popularity of my body control shows has been growing exponentially, with sell-out crowds attending each event.

Fave non-music hobby?

Gaming. Anything open world!

What’s on your dream rider?

Sunnies and earplugs because I keep losing them haha.

Dream music collaboration?

I would love to collaborate with Rebuke, Anyma, and Boys Noize!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I envision myself embarking on international tours and exploring the world, as I have a great affinity for novel experiences. I do hope to purchase my own home and maybe have a family too.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Black Eyed Peas – “Shut Up”.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

My father advised me to aim high, as it’s better to strive for greatness than settle for mediocrity.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

My dog.