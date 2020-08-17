As part of an ongoing art installation from AnonyMouse, a teensy record store has opened up in Sweden for none other than mice, featuring tiny mice-inspired records.

For quite some time, artist AnonyMouse has been creating little shops tailored towards mice, including a tiny barber, a little club, and even a mini bookshop. Now, they’ve unveiled their latest creation – a record store specifically for mice, aptly named Ricotta Records.

Taking to Instagram, AnonyMouse wrote that the new record store is opened in Nygatan Street in Lund, Sweden. “Swing by and listen to some sweet jazz, pre-order lady gouda’s latest or buy yourself a minidisc,” they wrote.

Complete with teensy, miniature vinyl that is all mouse-themed, like Destiny’s Child being reimagined as “Destiny’s Cheese”, Spice Girls turning into the “Spice Gerbils”, and David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane boasting a mouse with his signature lightening bolt painting on the rodent’s face.

The record store even is complete with mouse-themed gig posters, turning Rage Against The Machine into “Rats Against The Machine”, but keeping Modest Mouse the same, as it already fits the genre perfectly.

To round off the shop, it even has a miniature stage for the touring mice bands to play on, complete with instruments that are just the right size. The mice of Sweden are in for a real treat!

Check out the record store for mice in Sweden: