TISM will perform their ARIA Award-winning 1995 album Machiavelli and the Four Seasons in full at an exclusive, one-off show in Australia next year.

The one-night-only show will take place at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, April 10th, showcasing one of Australia’s most enduring bands at their best.

TISM have spent decades forging a reputation for their genre-blurring, boundary-smashing, sarcasm-wielding (and entirely anonymous) antics.

Emerging in the late ’80s, the often balaclava-clad group have explored dance, pop, rock and caustic wit amongst other musical delights, spanning seven studio albums, countless award nominations and two ARIA Award wins, millions of streams, and a live performance reputation that truly has to be seen to be believed.

Released in 1995, Machiavelli and the Four Seasons marked album No. 3 for TISM, along with a significant stylistic shift from their earlier works that remains as sharp and relevant as ever. It blends satire, chaos, and creative genius into razor-sharp musical moments, catapulting the group into mainstream infamy.

The album spent 72 weeks in the charts, peaked at No. 8, and took home the ARIA Award for Best Independent Release. It also ticked off three songs in triple j’s Hottest 100 in 1995, and gifted some of the group’s most enduring cuts, including “(He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River” and “Greg! The Stop Sign!!”.

More recently reforming via some secret shows and an appearance at Good Things Festival in 2022, TISM ticked off a wildly successful headline run in 2024, with their ‘Death To Art Tour’ taking over venues like Brisbane’s Riverstage, Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

Boasting supports from Machine Gun Fellatio, Eskimo Joe and The Mavis’s, the tour also honoured TISM’s latest full-length Death to Art, which became their highest charting album since the release of Machiavelli and the Four Seasons.

Tickets to TISM’s exclusive Sydney Opera House show go on sale at 10am (AEDT) on Thursday, November 13th. Artist and early-bird presales will run from 10am (AEDT) Tuesday, November 11th and Wednesday, November 12th, respectively. Register for presale here.

TISM MACHIAVELLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS LIVE 2026

Friday, April 10th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW