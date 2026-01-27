Don’t expect new music from Ghost sometime soon.

In the midst of a huge world tour, the band’s frontman Tobias Forge told Canada’s Global News (as per Metal Injection) that a new EP isn’t forthcoming.

“No. As of right now, there is no EP coming,” he explained. “Besides the [North American leg of Skeletour] tour that we’re doing now, we have nothing else planned. So the future is right now very open.”

Creatively, I have a lot to do. I’m actually recording currently,” Forge said. “But it’s not a covers EP and it’s not a new Ghost record. So, I actually do not know exactly what and when anything will happen. And that’s a good thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Forge discussed the band’s strict no-phones policy, which has required fans to leave their phones in locked pouches throughout tour shows.

Forge expected criticism of the policy, but fans’ reaction was actually positive.

“We knew beforehand that there was gonna be chatter,” he revealed. “There were gonna be discussions, pushback, mixed emotions about it. And I believe — still now 50 plus shows in — that we did the exact right thing.

“I absolutely believe that it was the right call. The people that have showed up, with a few exceptions, have been overwhelmingly positive.”

In other Forge news, the Ghost frontman recently shared details of the moving backstage encounters he experienced with Black Sabbath members during their final concert in Birmingham last July.

Forge, who performed Ozzy Osbourne’s “Bark at the Moon” as Papa V Perpetua at the Back to the Beginning show at Villa Park, managed to connect with all four legendary musicians in what proved to be deeply personal moments.

His conversation with Ozzy was brief, acknowledging the singer’s busy schedule and the crowd of longtime friends and collaborators surrounding him. “I just sort of tapped him on the back, like, ‘Hey, man, happy to be here!'” Forge explained.

His most extensive conversation was with bassist Geezer Butler, whom Forge described as “extremely switched on” and someone who “should not retire at all.”

However, it was his meeting with drummer Bill Ward that provided the most touching moment of the evening.