Tom DeLonge’s long-awaited animated comedy Breaking Bear has finally unveiled its first trailer, giving fans a glimpse at the blink-182 star’s wild new TV project.

The series features an all-star cast including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Brendan Fraser, Annie Murphy, Josh Gad, and Elizabeth Hurley.

“It’s basically about these three bears that wake up in the forest after hibernation to find out that someone’s fracking the forest. So obviously, they have to save the forest. So they decide to become meth dealers to save the forest, to make enough money to save it,” Gellar told Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year of the show’s plot.

“It’s so out there. It’s the kind of thing that none of us could ever do live action because we would be cancelled in about 10 seconds. Every time I get a script, I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, we’re doing what in this?’ It’s ridiculous. People are either gonna love it or be like, ‘You’ve lost it. You’ve lost the plot.’”

The show parodies the tropes of mobster dramas, comically combining elements of characters like Yogi Bear with series like The Sopranos, and, if it isn’t obviously from the title, Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bear will premiere on Tubi in the US on July 24th. An Australian release date is yet to be confirmed.

Check out the trailer below.