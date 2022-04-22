British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has been attacked in New York City.

As per a statement uploaded to his official social media account, Grennan remains in hospital following the “unprovoked attack and robbery”. The incident occurred outside a Manhattan bar after the singer’s show in the city.

“In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan,” the statement begins. “Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured Ear, torn Ear-Drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.”

The statement adds that Grennan is still “in good spirits.” Doctors are currently assessing his ability to continue with his tour. “Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow,” the statement continues.

“We will update on future shows should changes need to be mate. We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding.”

Grennan still has four U.S. dates left on his tour, which is supposed to conclude in Los Angeles next week on Wednesday, April 27th. He’s then set to continue touring in the U.K. and Ireland over the next few months.

Last year, Grennan released his second studio album Evering Road, his biggest success to date. It debuted at number one on the U.K. Albums Chart, becoming the singer’s first chart-topping record in his home country.

His most recent release came just last month with the single ‘Remind Me’. He’s also reportedly working on the follow-up to Evering Road, explaining “I have a new story to tell.”

Read Tom Grennan’s statement below: