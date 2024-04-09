After playing to sell-out shows around Australia, a testament to the octogenarian’s supreme staying power, Tom Jones finally rolled into Sydney for a 2-night residency last week.

Starting off the night, Adelaide-based Germein brought suitable energy into the theatre. The three-piece sister band may have been there to warm up the crowd who were there to see a certain legendary Welsh crooner, but by the end of their set they had drawn a very loud applause from the appreciative crowd.

As Jones walked out on stage to rapturous cheers, he acknowledged the crowd with a humble bow, taking his place on a stool and wrapping his arms around the microphone. The stage was dark and a solo light illuminated the singer, before his rich baritone voice filled the venue with joy.

Much of the setlist from Jones’ current tour revolved around singing songs from throughout his 60-year career in the music industry. Before each performance, he’d often tell a story about why he’d chosen that particular song.

After some covers, Jones hit familiar territory and got the crowd rising to their feet with fan favourite hits such as “It’s Not Unusual” and “What’s New Pussycat?” The classic upbeat songs were relaxed affairs, with Conga drums out a Caribbean flair filling the former.

After recovering from a fan throwing underwear at Jones (“What’s Old Pussycat?”, more like, for this stage veteran), the singer returned to the safety of his centre stage stool.

Bob Dylan, Noel Harrison, and many more acclaimed artists were covered throughout Jones’ packed set, but the crowd responded to his own classic songs the most. They danced to “Sex Bomb”; they had their mobile phones out for “Green, Green Grass of Home”; they heartily cheered for “Delilah”.

Jones then closed the night by paying tribute to the one and only Prince with a heartfelt rendition of the late, great artist’s song “KISS”, but there was still time for an encore.

Absolutely nobody headed for the exits as Jones played “One Hell of a Life”, told his last story of the night, a tale of adventure with his great friend Elvis Presley, honoured Chuck Berry, and gave the crowd an electrifying version of “Johnny B. Goode”, receiving a standing ovation in return.

Some artists at such a late stage of their career could be accused of phoning it in, but not Tom Jones: the singer has barely lost a note in his vocals or a step in his touch.

