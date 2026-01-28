Tom Morello has announced a benefit concert in Minnesota this week in honour of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were fatally shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in recent weeks.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the ‘Concert of Solidarity & Resistance’ benefit show is set to take place at First Avenue on Friday, 30th January, and will feature a line-up including Rise Against, Al Di Meola, and Ike Reilly, and several special guests.

All proceeds will go to the families of Good and Pretti.

“We are coming to Minneapolis where the people have heroically stood up against ICE, stood up against Trump, stood up against this terrible rising tide of state terror,” Morello said in a statement. “Where the people have stood up for their neighbors and themselves, for democracy and justice. Ain’t nobody coming to save us except us and it’s now or never.”

The deaths of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, and Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, have become focal points for protest in the US. Good was shot through her car windshield, and Pretti was shot a number of times after being pinned to the ground by immigration agents. The details of these incidents have intensified public outcry and have been described by Morello as evidence of “fascism” in action

“If it looks like fascism, sounds like fascism, acts like fascism, dresses like fascism, talks like fascism, kills like fascism and lies like fascism, boys & girls it’s f*cking fascism,” Morello continued. “It’s here, it’s now, it’s in my city, it’s in your city and it must be resisted, protested, defended against, stood up to, exposed, ousted, overthrown and driven out. By you and by me.”

The news comes only hours after Bruce Springsteen released a protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis”, in which the music legend takes aim at “Trump’s federal thugs.”

Listen to the song below.