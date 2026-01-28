Bruce Springsteen has released a protest song following the ICE-related killing of Alex Pretti in the US.

In “Streets of Minneapolis”, Springsteen takes aim at “Trump’s federal thugs,” specifically calling out “[Stephen] Miller and [Kristi] Noem’s dirty lies.” He further calls for ICE to leave the titular city immediately.

The song ends: “We’ll take our stand for this land / And the stranger in our midst / We’ll remember the names of those who died / On the streets of Minneapolis / We’ll remember the names of those who died / On the streets of Minneapolis.”

“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,” the ageing rocker shared in a statement. “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbours and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen.”

“Streets of Minneapolis” has a similar title to Springsteen’s Oscar-winning song from 1994, “Streets of Philadelphia”.

The protest song arrives after Springsteen sent a message to US President Donald Trump during a surprise performance at a charity event earlier this month.

The Boss appeared at New Jersey’s annual Light of Day charity concert where he took aim at the Trump administration.

“Right now we are living through incredibly critical times,” Springsteen said. “The United States, the ideals and the value for which it stood for the past 250 years, is being tested like it has never been in modern times.

“If you stand against heavily-armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president, as the mayor of the city said: ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”