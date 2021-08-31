Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has penned an open letter – with hopes to assist in the evacuation of young female musicians from Kabul, Afghanistan.

As reported by Billboard, the letter was written over the weekend by Tom Morello, with the rocker calling out for help in relation to the Girl With a Guitar program, led by close friend and guitar teacher Lanny Cordola.

Cordola created the Girl With a Guitar program through his not-for-profit organisation, Miraculous Love Kids, which he launched in 2010 to teach the guitar to kids in war-torn countries.

In Morello’s letter, he details his touching experience being closely involved with his friend’s program, where he says that he’s “had the honor of collaborating with these wonderful kids”.

Morello wrote, “I’m writing on behalf of some very special girls in Afghanistan who are in grave danger.”

“[Girl With a Guitar] takes in street orphans and other girls that have endured significant trauma and uses music as a rehabilitation tool and means of working through their problems, their histories, and their hopes.”

“I’ve had the honor of collaborating with these wonderful kids,” Morello continued. “Since the Taliban takeover their school has been destroyed and the girls are in hiding.”

Morello also added that the reason these children are particularly at heightened risk following the Taliban’s devastating takeover is also due to the fact that they have been “educated by a male American teacher”.

“They are at extreme risk because they are widely known to have performed Western music and have been educated by a male American teacher. Anything you could do to help save their lives would be much appreciated.”

The Girl With a Guitar program was launched in 2015 and has taught nearly 200 kids how to play the guitar.

