Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello will soon be back with new music. Morello has confirmed that his new album The Atlas Underground Fire will be out in October. The album will serve as a sequel to his 2018 release, The Atlas Underground.

Morello also introduced the album in probably the coolest way possible: by teaming up with Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen for a cover of AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’, which — in his own words — ‘brings this legendary song into the future’.

Springsteen and Vedder are not the only surprise appearances on the album. The 12-track offering comes with features from Damian Marley, Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner, Bring Me The Horizon, Protohype, Phantogram, and more.

In a press release, Morello said that the lockdown due to the pandemic led him to push his creative boundaries, eventually resulting in what became The Atlas Underground Fire.

“During lockdown I had no access to an engineer so I had to record all of the guitar parts on the voice memo of my phone. This seemed like an outrageous idea but it led to a freedom in creativity in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts.” he said.

Of his collaboration with Springsteen and Vedder, Morello spoke: “One of the greatest rock ’n’ roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock ’n’ roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo.”

Shredding solo it was, sir. Until the album, we shall all be raging against the machine like the guys in this Tiktok, Morello approved.

The Atlas Underground Fire by Tom Morello Tracklist:

01. Harlem Hellfighter

02. Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

03. Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

04. Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)

05. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

06. Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

07. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

08. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

09. Night Witch (featuring phem)

10. Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

12. On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)

Check out ‘Highway To Hell’ by Tom Morello feat. Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder: