After quickly selling out two shows at Sydney Opera House last year, British singer-songwriter Tom Odell will return down under in 2026.

Marking his first full Australian tour since 2014, Odell will kick off in Sydney on January 16th, he’ll then make his way to Brisbane and Melbourne on January 18th and 21st.

The “Wonderful Life” Tour will showcase his vast catalogue, on top of cuts from his recently released seventh studio album, A Wonderful Life.

Odell is a firm favourite of Australian audiences, and one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music. Known for his emotionally charged songwriting and vulnerability, he has consistently pushed beyond pop conventions.

His music speaks to the fragility of the human condition and the complexities of modern life. He broke through with “Another Love”, which now has over three billion streams, while other recent singles like “Black Friday” continue to cement his place as an artist unafraid to confront pain and beauty head-on.

A Wonderful Life, released last week, features songs “Don’t Let Me Go” and “Wonderful Life”, while carry an intimacy that feels both universal and personal.

His voice reaches through the noise to offer connection and comfort. The live, human quality of the recordings — captured with his band playing together in the studio — adds to the sense that these are not just songs, but conversations.

General ticket sales will begin 9am Thursday, September 11th. Mastercard cardholders, Live Nation members, and Spotify users will have access to presales commencing Tuesday and Wednesday.

TOM ODELL

WONDERFUL LIFE TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, January 16th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday, January 18th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, January 21st

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC