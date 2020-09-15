Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee spoke to Tone Deaf about Machine Gun Kelly’s performance in The Dirt and how well the rapper portrayed him in the flick.

Asked if he gave the ‘bloody valentine’ rapper tips on how to be Tommy Lee, the drummer told us: “You know what? It was actually the reverse – I’ve never seen somebody so dedicated to the role.”

Explaining that he’s known MGK for several years, Lee described how the rapper called him when he landed the role of Tommy in the biopic.

“He called me and goes, ‘Dude you’re not going to believe this, I’m playing you in the movie!'” Lee said, adding, “He was like, ‘I got the script bro, I’m fucking coming over and I’m gonna go through this shit with you line by line and I want you to tell me exactly how it went down!'”

“We went into the script over a couple of days, then he went and took three or four months of drum lessons,” he said of the 30-year-old’s preparation for the role of Lee in the film.

Speaking of the moment he and Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx first saw the cast of The Dirt performing on first time, Lee described the moment as being “surreal”.

“It was so weird to watch, you know? I mean, we all experienced it,” he said. “I remember sitting there with Nikki – we were in New Orleans and we were on like the first week on the set shooting and were watching the band play and we looked at each other like, ‘Dude, is this the weirdest thing ever!'”

“They had studied the way we move, the way we look, the way we breathe so intricately. All those drums twirls and the stick twirls… The guys just nailed it.”

Lee continued, “We were sitting there just feeling like it was so surreal. It felt like we were watching ourselves. It was fucking bizarre but cool super cool.”

Based on the band’s 2001 memoir of the same name, The Dirt premiered earlier this year on Netflix, with Vince Neil played by Daniel Webber, Nikki Sixx by Douglas Booth and Mick Mars by Iwan Rheon.

Meanwhile, Tommy Lee has been busy working on his solo album Andro, with two singles released from the eclectic record being ‘Tops’ featuring female South African rapper Push Push and ‘Knock Me Down‘ featuring up and coming rapper Killvein, with both music videos being directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.

Andro will be released on October 16th via Better Noise Music, with pre-order available now.

Check out ‘Knock Me Down’ feat. Killvein by Tommy Lee: